Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $197.97 and $201.44 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Accenture Plc-A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Accenture PLC provides management and technology consulting services and solutions. The Company delivers a range of specialized capabilities and solutions to clients across all industries on a worldwide basis. Accenture operates a network of businesses provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and alliances.

In the past 52 weeks, Accenture Plc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $160.13 and a high of $216.39 and closed yesterday at $193.87, 21% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) is currently priced 12.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $169.56. Accenture Plc-A shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $194.75 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $208.93.

