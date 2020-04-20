Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $11.37 and $12.19 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Acadia Realty may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR) has potential upside of 150.7% based on a current price of $11.50 and analysts' consensus price target of $28.83. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $18.68 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $25.10.

Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust. The trust specializes in the acquisition, redevelopment and operation of shopping centers which are anchored by grocery and value-oriented retail. Acadia is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Acadia Realty have traded between a low of $10.05 and a high of $29.50 and closed yesterday at $11.50, which is 14% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Acadia Realty. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Acadia Realty in search of a potential trend change.