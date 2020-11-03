Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $5.42 and $5.68 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of A10 Networks Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) has potential upside of 53.4% based on a current price of $5.54 and analysts' consensus price target of $8.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $6.88 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $6.94.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of A10 Networks Inc have traded between a low of $5.90 and a high of $8.29 and closed yesterday at $5.54, which is -6% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

A10 Networks Inc. provides computer networking products and security solutions. The Company offers controller, firewall, hardware appliances, protection systems, and other networking products. A10 Networks serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for A10 Networks Inc and will alert subscribers who have ATEN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.