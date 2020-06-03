Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ziopharm Oncolog (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Ziopharm Oncolog (NASDAQ:ZIOP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $3.01 and $3.14 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Ziopharm Oncolog may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Ziopharm Oncolog has traded in a range of $2.20 to $7.25 and closed yesterday at $3.15, 43% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Potential upside of 66.7% exists for Ziopharm Oncolog, based on a current level of $3.15 and analysts' average consensus price target of $5.25. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $3.99 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $4.70.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company acquires, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer and graft-versus-host diseases. ZIOPHARM Oncology serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ziopharm Oncolog on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.36. Since that call, shares of Ziopharm Oncolog have fallen 27.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.