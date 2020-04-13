Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $30.05 and $30.99 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Zions Bancorp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Zions Bancorp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $23.58 and a high of $52.48 and are now at $30.27, 28% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Zions Bancorporation is a bank holding company that operates full-service banking offices in western United States. The Company also offers an array of investment, mortgage, insurance, and electronic commerce services. In addition, Zions provides financing solutions for small businesses across the United States.

Potential upside of 97.3% exists for Zions Bancorp, based on a current level of $30.27 and analysts' average consensus price target of $59.72. Zions Bancorp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.98 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $43.76.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Zions Bancorp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Zions Bancorp in search of a potential trend change.