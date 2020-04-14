Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $30.05 and $30.99 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Zions Bancorp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 98.5% for shares of Zions Bancorp based on a current price of $30.08 and an average consensus analyst price target of $59.72. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.65 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $43.69.

Zions Bancorporation is a bank holding company that operates full-service banking offices in western United States. The Company also offers an array of investment, mortgage, insurance, and electronic commerce services. In addition, Zions provides financing solutions for small businesses across the United States.

Zions Bancorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $52.48 and a 52-week low of $23.58 and closed yesterday at 28% above that low price at $30.08 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Zions Bancorp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Zions Bancorp in search of a potential trend change.