Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Zayo Group Holdi (NYSE:ZAYO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Zayo Group Holdi (NYSE:ZAYO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $34.95 and $34.97 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Zayo Group Holdi may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Potential upside of 20.8% exists for Zayo Group Holdi, based on a current level of $34.95 and analysts' average consensus price target of $42.22. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.77 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $33.91.

In the past 52 weeks, Zayo Group Holdi share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.20 and a high of $35.00 and closed yesterday at $34.95, 44% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides bandwidth infrastructure services. The Company offers dark fiber, wavelengths, SONET, ethernet, IP, and carrier-neutral colocation and interconnection. Zayo Group Holdings serves customers worldwide.

