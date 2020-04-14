Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $78.38 and $80.13 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Yum! Brands Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 13.6% for shares of Yum! Brands Inc based on a current price of $77.06 and an average consensus analyst price target of $87.56. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $85.73 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $102.60.

Yum! Brands, Inc, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants worldwide. The Company develops, operates, franchises, and licenses a worldwide system of restaurants which prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

Over the past year, Yum! Brands Inc has traded in a range of $54.95 to $119.72 and closed yesterday at $77.06, 40% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Yum! Brands Inc.