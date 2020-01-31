Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $105.31 and $105.51 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Yum! Brands Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Based on a current price of $106.60, Yum! Brands Inc is currently 17.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $87.56. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $107.25, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $101.12.

Yum! Brands, Inc, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants worldwide. The Company develops, operates, franchises, and licenses a worldwide system of restaurants which prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

In the past 52 weeks, Yum! Brands Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $88.52 and a high of $119.72 and closed yesterday at $106.60, 20% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

