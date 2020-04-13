Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $78.38 and $80.13 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Yum! Brands Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 12.9% for shares of Yum! Brands Inc based on a current price of $77.55 and an average consensus analyst price target of $87.56. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $86.32 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $102.76.

Yum! Brands Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $119.72 and a 52-week low of $54.95 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $77.55 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants worldwide. The Company develops, operates, franchises, and licenses a worldwide system of restaurants which prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

