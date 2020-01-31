Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $82.16 and $82.76 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Xylem Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Xylem, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, equipment, and service provider for water and wastewater applications addressing the full-cycle of water from collection, distribution, and use to the return of water to the environment. The Company's products include water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, industrial pumps, valves, heat exchangers, and dispensing equipment.

Xylem Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $85.67 and a 52-week low of $68.43 and closed yesterday at 22% above that low price at $83.66 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% higher and 0.56% higher over the past week, respectively.

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) defies analysts with a current price ($83.66) 4.8% above its average consensus price target of $79.62. Xylem Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $78.90 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $78.84.

