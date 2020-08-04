Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Xpo Logistics In (NYSE:XPO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Xpo Logistics In (NYSE:XPO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $57.10 and $58.86 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Xpo Logistics In may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides logistics services. The Company offers expedited airfreight forwarding, ground and ocean movement, warehousing management, order fulfillment, and reverse logistics. XPO Logistics serves customers throughout North America.

Potential upside of 91.3% exists for Xpo Logistics In, based on a current level of $57.11 and analysts' average consensus price target of $109.25. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $71.82 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $73.00.

Xpo Logistics In share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $100.18 and a 52-week low of $38.47 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $57.11 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

