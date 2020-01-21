Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Xpo Logistics In (NYSE:XPO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Xpo Logistics In (NYSE:XPO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $92.82 and $95.83 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Xpo Logistics In may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Xpo Logistics In have traded between a low of $45.73 and a high of $96.20 and closed yesterday at $94.64, which is 107% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Xpo Logistics In has overhead space with shares priced $94.64, or 13.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $109.25. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $81.98 and further support at its 200-day MA of $69.09.

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides logistics services. The Company offers expedited airfreight forwarding, ground and ocean movement, warehousing management, order fulfillment, and reverse logistics. XPO Logistics serves customers throughout North America.

