Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $33.02 and $34.63 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Xencor Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Xencor Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.75 and a high of $46.33 and closed yesterday at $33.35, 20% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) has potential upside of 11.9% based on a current price of $33.35 and analysts' consensus price target of $37.33. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.33 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $36.84.

Xencor, Inc. develops antibody and protein therapeutics to treat cancer and autoimmune inflammation. The Company markets its products to healthcare providers and facilities throughout the United States and internationally.

