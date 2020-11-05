Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $83.89 and $85.77 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Wynn Resorts Ltd may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Wynn Resorts Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $35.84 and a high of $153.41 and are now at $84.39, 135% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) has potential upside of 151.4% based on a current price of $84.39 and analysts' consensus price target of $212.12. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $110.13, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $73.70.

Wynn Resorts Limited owns and operates luxury hotels and destination casino resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada and in Macau, China. The Resorts feature guest rooms and suites, restaurants, a golf course, and an on-site luxury automotive dealership.

