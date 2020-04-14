Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $56.36 and $58.22 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Wr Berkley Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wr Berkley Corp have traded between a low of $43.05 and a high of $79.92 and closed yesterday at $56.70, which is 32% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation operates as an insurance agency. The Company offers property casualty insurance and reinsurance products. W. R. Berkley serves customers globally.

There is potential upside of 30.3% for shares of Wr Berkley Corp based on a current price of $56.70 and an average consensus analyst price target of $73.86. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $63.68 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $68.23.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wr Berkley Corp and will alert subscribers who have WRB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.