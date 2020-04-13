Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $66.87 and $69.00 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Wp Carey Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

W.P. Carey Inc. operates as a global net-lease REIT that provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions for companies worldwide. In addition to its owned portfolio of diversified global real estate, W.P. Carey manages a series of non-traded REITs.

Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) is currently priced 4.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $65.17. Wp Carey Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $72.78 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $82.34.

In the past 52 weeks, Wp Carey Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $38.62 and a high of $93.36 and are now at $68.35, 77% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

