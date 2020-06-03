Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $82.71 and $84.20 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Wp Carey Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

W.P. Carey Inc. operates as a global net-lease REIT that provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions for companies worldwide. In addition to its owned portfolio of diversified global real estate, W.P. Carey manages a series of non-traded REITs.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wp Carey Inc have traded between a low of $72.51 and a high of $93.36 and closed yesterday at $83.28, which is 15% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Based on a current price of $83.28, Wp Carey Inc is currently 21.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $65.17. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $85.13, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $82.99.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wp Carey Inc and will alert subscribers who have WPC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.