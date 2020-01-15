Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $82.11 and $83.24 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Wp Carey Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) is currently priced 21.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $65.17. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $84.11, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $81.98.

Wp Carey Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $93.36 and a 52-week low of $68.16 and closed yesterday at 21% above that low price at $82.56 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% higher and 0.68% lower over the past week, respectively.

W.P. Carey Inc. operates as a global net-lease REIT that provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions for companies worldwide. In addition to its owned portfolio of diversified global real estate, W.P. Carey manages a series of non-traded REITs.

