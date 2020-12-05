Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $25.65 and $26.50 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Westrock Co may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 182.0% for shares of Westrock Co based on a current price of $25.97 and an average consensus analyst price target of $73.23. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.46 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $35.84.

Westrock Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.39 and a 52-week low of $21.50 and closed yesterday at 21% above that low price at $25.97 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

WestRock Company provides consumer and corrugated packaging solutions. The Company offers merchandising displays, paperboard, recycling, and waste solutions. WestRock conducts business in the United States.

