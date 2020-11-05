Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $25.74 and $26.50 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Westrock Co may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) has potential upside of 181.5% based on a current price of $26.01 and analysts' consensus price target of $73.23. Westrock Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.60 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $35.89.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Westrock Co have traded between a low of $21.50 and a high of $44.39 and are now at $26.01, which is 21% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

WestRock Company provides consumer and corrugated packaging solutions. The Company offers merchandising displays, paperboard, recycling, and waste solutions. WestRock conducts business in the United States.

