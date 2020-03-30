Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $30.43 and $31.94 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Western Alliance may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Western Alliance share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.90 and a high of $58.94 and closed yesterday at $30.71, 47% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.72% lower and 5.68% lower over the past week, respectively.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a multi-bank holding company. The Company provides a full range of banking and related services to businesses and consumers in Nevada, Arizona, and California.

Western Alliance has overhead space with shares priced $30.71, or 55.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $69.50. Western Alliance shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.64 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $47.84.

