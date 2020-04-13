Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Weingarten Rlty (NYSE:WRI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Weingarten Rlty (NYSE:WRI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $16.82 and $17.59 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Weingarten Rlty may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Weingarten Rlty has traded in a range of $12.21 to $32.17 and is now at $16.98, 39% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.9%.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust with income producing properties primarily in the Southwest. The Trust properties include shopping centers, office and service centers, apartment projects, and office buildings.

There is potential upside of 79.6% for shares of Weingarten Rlty based on a current price of $16.98 and an average consensus analyst price target of $30.50. Weingarten Rlty shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $23.13 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $27.69.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Weingarten Rlty and will alert subscribers who have WRI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.