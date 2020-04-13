Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $96.39 and $97.97 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Wec Energy Group may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wec Energy Group have traded between a low of $68.01 and a high of $109.53 and are now at $96.82, which is 42% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. operates as an electric and natural gas delivery company. The Company manages electric and natural gas distribution and transmission lines, as well as power plants. WEC Energy Group serves customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota.

Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) defies analysts with a current price ($96.82) 31.5% above its average consensus price target of $66.30. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $95.66 and further support at its 200-day MA of $92.18.

