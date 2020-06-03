Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $170.87 and $176.39 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Watsco Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Watsco Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $183.00 and a 52-week low of $136.45 and closed yesterday at 29% above that low price at $175.84 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% higher and 0.39% lower over the past week, respectively.

Watsco Inc has overhead space with shares priced $175.84, or 7.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $190.43. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $174.38 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $168.70.

Watsco, Inc. distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment, as well as related parts and supplies. The Company operates various locations in the United States, with primary markets in the Sunbelt.

