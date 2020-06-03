Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Washington Reit (NYSE:WRE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Washington Reit (NYSE:WRE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $27.87 and $28.95 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Washington Reit may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Washington Reit (NYSE:WRE) has potential upside of 6.5% based on a current price of $27.94 and analysts' consensus price target of $29.75. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $28.57 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $30.07.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Washington REIT) operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns and develops shopping centers, office buildings, apartment buildings, and industrial properties. Washington REIT serves customer in Washington, DC.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Washington Reit have traded between a low of $25.18 and a high of $32.22 and closed yesterday at $27.94, which is 11% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

