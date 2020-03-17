Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $44.00 and $46.40 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Walgreens Boots may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., operates retail drugstores that offer a wide variety of prescription and non-prescription drugs as well as general goods. The Company also offers health services, including primary and acute care, wellness, pharmacy and disease management services, and health and fitness.

In the past 52 weeks, Walgreens Boots share prices have been bracketed by a low of $40.52 and a high of $71.88 and are now at $44.05, 9% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Walgreens Boots has overhead space with shares priced $44.05, or 45.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $80.87. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $51.59 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $54.21.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Walgreens Boots and will alert subscribers who have WBA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.