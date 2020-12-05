Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Waddell & Reed-A (NYSE:WDR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Waddell & Reed-A (NYSE:WDR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $13.79 and $14.04 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Waddell & Reed-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Waddell & Reed-A has overhead space with shares priced $14.22, or 28.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $20.00. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $15.51, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $12.62.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, serves as investment advisor and exclusive underwriter and distributor for a family of mutual funds. The Company's funds include the Waddell & Reed Advisors Funds, Ivy Funds, and the Ivy Funds Variable Insurance Portfolios.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Waddell & Reed-A have traded between a low of $9.87 and a high of $18.92 and closed yesterday at $14.22, which is 44% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

