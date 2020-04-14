Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Waddell & Reed-A (NYSE:WDR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Waddell & Reed-A (NYSE:WDR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $12.22 and $12.68 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Waddell & Reed-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Waddell & Reed-A have traded between a low of $9.87 and a high of $19.18 and closed yesterday at $12.48, which is 26% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% lower and 1.05% lower over the past week, respectively.

Waddell & Reed-A has overhead space with shares priced $12.48, or 37.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $20.00. Waddell & Reed-A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.74 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $15.84.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, serves as investment advisor and exclusive underwriter and distributor for a family of mutual funds. The Company's funds include the Waddell & Reed Advisors Funds, Ivy Funds, and the Ivy Funds Variable Insurance Portfolios.

