Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Vornado Rlty Tst (NYSE:VNO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Vornado Rlty Tst (NYSE:VNO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $67.74 and $68.06 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Vornado Rlty Tst may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Vornado Rlty Tst share prices have been bracketed by a low of $58.60 and a high of $70.54 and are now at $67.74, 16% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% lower and 0.26% higher over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 15.8% for shares of Vornado Rlty Tst based on a current price of $67.74 and an average consensus analyst price target of $78.42. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $65.74 and further support at its 200-day MA of $64.95.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust. The Trust owns, manages, and leases office properties in New York City, Chicago and San Francisco.

