Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Vornado Rlty Tst (NYSE:VNO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Vornado Rlty Tst (NYSE:VNO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $66.36 and $66.78 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Vornado Rlty Tst may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Vornado Rlty Tst share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $70.54 and a 52-week low of $58.60 and closed yesterday at 13% above that low price at $66.17 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

There is potential upside of 18.5% for shares of Vornado Rlty Tst based on a current price of $66.17 and an average consensus analyst price target of $78.42. Vornado Rlty Tst shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $65.34 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $65.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust. The Trust owns, manages, and leases office properties in New York City, Chicago and San Francisco.

