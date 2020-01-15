Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Verisk Analyti (NASDAQ:VRSK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Verisk Analyti (NASDAQ:VRSK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $157.44 and $157.65 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Verisk Analyti may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Verisk Analyti (NASDAQ:VRSK) is currently priced 29.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $110.83. The stock should discover initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $148.46 and subsequent support at its 50-day MA of $146.97.

Verisk Analyti share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $164.97 and a 52-week low of $111.05 and closed yesterday at 41% above that low price at $156.88 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. conducts risk assessment services and decision analytics. The Company offers data, statistical, and actuarial services, as well as standardized insurance policy programs, underwriting information, and rating-integrity tools. Verisk Analytics provides data and software information services to the property, casualty, and mortgage fields in the United States.

