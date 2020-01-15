Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $211.14 and $211.57 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Verisign Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain names and Internet security services. The Company develops domain names, tools, and registry services. VeriSign also offers security services. VeriSign serves clients worldwide.

Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) is currently priced 46.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $112.00. Verisign Inc shares have support at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $196.99 and additional support at the 50-day MA of $191.98.

In the past 52 weeks, Verisign Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $155.56 and a high of $221.78 and closed yesterday at $209.68, 35% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

