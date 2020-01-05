Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $30.84 and $31.60 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Ventas Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 70.0% for shares of Ventas Inc based on a current price of $32.35 and an average consensus analyst price target of $55.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.31 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $57.41.

Over the past year, Ventas Inc has traded in a range of $13.35 to $75.40 and closed yesterday at $32.35, 142% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

Ventas, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Trust owns seniors housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, and medical office buildings in the United States and Canada.

