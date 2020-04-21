Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Veeva Systems-A (NYSE:VEEV)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Veeva Systems-A (NYSE:VEEV) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $179.72 and $183.15 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Veeva Systems-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Veeva Systems-A (NYSE:VEEV) is currently priced 60.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $71.64. The stock should find initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $152.33 and further support at its 50-day MA of $151.59.

Over the past year, Veeva Systems-A has traded in a range of $118.11 to $186.49 and is now at $181.20, 53% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based business services. The Company offers enterprise applications, multichannel platform, customer relationship, and content management solutions. Veeva Systems serves customers in the United States.

