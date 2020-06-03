Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Usana Health Sci (NYSE:USNA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Usana Health Sci (NYSE:USNA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $70.54 and $74.08 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Usana Health Sci may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets nutritionals, personal care, and weight management products. The Company's products are sold directly to preferred customers and distributors throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Hong Kong.

In the past 52 weeks, Usana Health Sci share prices have been bracketed by a low of $58.30 and a high of $101.04 and closed yesterday at $72.42, 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Usana Health Sci has overhead space with shares priced $72.42, or 23.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $95.00. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $74.63, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $71.85.

