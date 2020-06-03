Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Universal Insura (NYSE:UVE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Universal Insura (NYSE:UVE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $21.14 and $21.73 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Universal Insura may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UIH) operates as an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing. UIH serves customers in the State of Florida.

Over the past year, Universal Insura has traded in a range of $20.20 to $32.85 and closed yesterday at $21.48, 6% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

There is potential upside of 72.3% for shares of Universal Insura based on a current price of $21.48 and an average consensus analyst price target of $37.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $25.55 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $27.51.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Universal Insura and will alert subscribers who have UVE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.