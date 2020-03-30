Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for United Community (NASDAQ:UCBI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in United Community (NASDAQ:UCBI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $18.27 and $19.31 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of United Community may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, United Community share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.71 and a high of $31.66 and closed yesterday at $18.76, 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

United Community Banks, Inc. of Georgia operates as a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, certificate of deposits, home equity line of credit, mortgages, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, and online banking. United Community Banks serves customers in the United States.

There is potential upside of 95.0% for shares of United Community based on a current price of $18.76 and an average consensus analyst price target of $36.58. United Community shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $25.22 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $27.90.

