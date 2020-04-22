Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for United Bankshs (NASDAQ:UBSI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in United Bankshs (NASDAQ:UBSI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $24.51 and $25.49 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of United Bankshs may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

United Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and Washington, D.C. The Banks attract deposits from the general public and originates a variety of loan products.

In the past 52 weeks, United Bankshs share prices have been bracketed by a low of $19.67 and a high of $40.70 and closed yesterday at $25.08, 28% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.5% lower and 2.11% lower over the past week, respectively.

United Bankshs has overhead space with shares priced $25.08, or 32.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $37.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $26.74 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $34.85.

