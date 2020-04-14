Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Umh Properties I (NYSE:UMH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Umh Properties I (NYSE:UMH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $11.49 and $11.96 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Umh Properties I may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

UMH Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The trust owns and operates manufactured home communities. UMH Properties serves customers in the United States.

Potential upside of 29.2% exists for Umh Properties I, based on a current level of $11.80 and analysts' average consensus price target of $15.25. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.70 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $13.95.

Umh Properties I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.64 and a 52-week low of $8.63 and closed yesterday at 37% above that low price at $11.80 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

