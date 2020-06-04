Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ultragenyx Pharm (NASDAQ:RARE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Ultragenyx Pharm (NASDAQ:RARE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $47.08 and $50.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Ultragenyx Pharm may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Ultragenyx Pharm share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $91.34 and a 52-week low of $31.99 and closed yesterday at 51% above that low price at $48.30 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.61% lower and 2.42% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. provides biotechnology services. The Company develops therapeutics and sialic acid for treating metabolic, body myopathy, glucuronidase, and rare genetic diseases. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical conducts its business in the United States.

There is potential upside of 40.4% for shares of Ultragenyx Pharm based on a current price of $48.30 and an average consensus analyst price target of $67.83. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $49.86 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $51.38.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ultragenyx Pharm. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ultragenyx Pharm in search of a potential trend change.