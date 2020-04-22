Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ultragenyx Pharm (NASDAQ:RARE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Ultragenyx Pharm (NASDAQ:RARE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $58.26 and $62.97 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Ultragenyx Pharm may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Ultragenyx Pharm share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.99 and a high of $91.34 and closed yesterday at $62.12, 94% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% lower and 0.17% higher over the past week, respectively.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. provides biotechnology services. The Company develops therapeutics and sialic acid for treating metabolic, body myopathy, glucuronidase, and rare genetic diseases. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical conducts its business in the United States.

Ultragenyx Pharm has overhead space with shares priced $62.12, or 8.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $67.83. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $51.27 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $49.53.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ultragenyx Pharm and will alert subscribers who have RARE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.