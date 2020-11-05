Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $29.65 and $30.52 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Ugi Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 68.2% for shares of Ugi Corp based on a current price of $29.73 and an average consensus analyst price target of $50.00. Ugi Corp shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $41.80 and support at the 50-day MA of $29.04.

In the past 52 weeks, Ugi Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.75 and a high of $55.17 and are now at $29.73, 37% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

UGI Corporation distributes and markets energy products and services. The Company is a domestic and international distributor of propane. UGI offers natural gas and electricity and sells related products and services in the Middle Atlantic region of the United States.

