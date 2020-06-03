Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $48.14 and $49.16 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Udr Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) is currently priced 19.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $38.75. Udr Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $47.85 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $47.37.

In the past 52 weeks, Udr Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $43.04 and a high of $51.24 and closed yesterday at $48.35, 12% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% higher and 0.32% higher over the past week, respectively.

UDR, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, and develops apartment communities located nationwide.

