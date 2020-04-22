Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $62.06 and $63.28 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Tyson Foods-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Tyson Foods-A has overhead space with shares priced $61.91, or 22.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $80.33. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $63.92 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $80.42.

Over the past year, Tyson Foods-A has traded in a range of $42.57 to $94.24 and closed yesterday at $61.91, 45% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% lower and 1.7% lower over the past week, respectively.

Tyson Foods, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets chicken, beef, pork, prepared foods, and related allied products. The Company's products are marketed and sold to national and regional grocery retailers, regional grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, and industrial food processing companies.

