Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $33.87 and $34.18 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Twitter Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) is currently priced 10.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $30.68. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $36.62, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $31.13.

Over the past year, Twitter Inc has traded in a range of $28.63 to $45.85 and closed yesterday at $34.19, 19% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Twitter, Inc. provides online social networking and microblogging service. The Company offers users the ability to follow other users activity, read, and post tweets. Twitter serves customers worldwide.

