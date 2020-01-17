Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $33.70 and $33.87 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Twitter Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) is currently priced 9.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $30.68. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $36.63, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $30.95.

Twitter, Inc. provides online social networking and microblogging service. The Company offers users the ability to follow other users activity, read, and post tweets. Twitter serves customers worldwide.

Twitter Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $45.85 and a 52-week low of $28.63 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $33.71 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

