Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Twenty-First - B (NASDAQ:FOX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Twenty-First - B (NASDAQ:FOX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $25.32 and $25.95 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Twenty-First - B may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is a diversified media company. The Company's media and entertainment operations include the production and distribution motion pictures and television programming, music, radio broadcasting, and sports.

Twenty-First - B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.84 and a 52-week low of $19.13 and closed yesterday at 35% above that low price at $25.73 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

Potential upside of 67.1% exists for Twenty-First - B, based on a current level of $25.73 and analysts' average consensus price target of $43.00. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $32.14, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $25.09.

