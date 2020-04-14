Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $31.05 and $32.51 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Trico Bancshares may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Potential upside of 39.3% exists for Trico Bancshares, based on a current level of $31.45 and analysts' average consensus price target of $43.80. Trico Bancshares shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $32.52 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $36.38.

TriCo Bancshares is the holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank provides various loans, lines of credit, savings accounts, mutual funds, and other products and services to individuals and businesses. Tri Counties operates in Northern and Central California.

Trico Bancshares share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.42 and a 52-week low of $23.05 and closed yesterday at 36% above that low price at $31.45 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Trico Bancshares and will alert subscribers who have TCBK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.