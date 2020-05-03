Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Travelers Cos In (NYSE:TRV)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Travelers Cos In (NYSE:TRV) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $125.32 and $127.35 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Travelers Cos In may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Travelers Cos In (NYSE:TRV) has potential upside of 11.1% based on a current price of $128.88 and analysts' consensus price target of $143.12. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $134.74 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $141.65.

In the past 52 weeks, Travelers Cos In share prices have been bracketed by a low of $117.38 and a high of $155.09 and closed yesterday at $128.88, 10% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals.

